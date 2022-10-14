Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

