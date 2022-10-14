Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.