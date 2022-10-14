CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.54

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 304625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

