Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $51.12 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.12 million and approximately $710,687.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,267,393 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 51,286,709.16343562 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 0.99392016 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $366,771.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

