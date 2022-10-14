Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.56.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.