Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

