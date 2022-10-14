CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

