CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

