Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $39,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

