Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

CPRX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 16,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,067.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

