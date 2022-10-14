CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Insider Transactions at CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Huang bought 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,549.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 291,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,533 over the last ninety days. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

