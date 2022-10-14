carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSXXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
carsales.com Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $22.96 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.
carsales.com Cuts Dividend
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.