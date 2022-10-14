carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSXXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

carsales.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $22.96 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

About carsales.com

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

