Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

CRS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,635,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.