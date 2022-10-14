Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.03. 103,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,990,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 188,974 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

