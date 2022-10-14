Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

