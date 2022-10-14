Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $20.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

About Carbios SAS

(Get Rating)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

