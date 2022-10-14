Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $20.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $47.53.
About Carbios SAS
