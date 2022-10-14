Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 3.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. 3,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

