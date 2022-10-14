Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.17. 332,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.