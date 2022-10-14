Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.43. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

