Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $157.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

