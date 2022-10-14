Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $34.46

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.80. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 1 shares.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 87,929 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

