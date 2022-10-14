Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Canon stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
