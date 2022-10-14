Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Canon Price Performance

Canon stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

About Canon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.