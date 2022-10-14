Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.65 and traded as low as C$8.93. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 4,064 shares.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

