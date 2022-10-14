Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$81.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$86.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$926,102.04. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. Insiders sold a total of 59,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,652 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.