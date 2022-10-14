Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
