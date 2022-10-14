Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

