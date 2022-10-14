Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 83.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,932.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $3,272,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

