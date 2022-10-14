Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cameco Stock Down 5.4 %

CCJ stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 756,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,703. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

