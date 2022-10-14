Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $109.66 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.