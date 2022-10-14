Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $87.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

