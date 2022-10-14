Callahan Advisors LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

