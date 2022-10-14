CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Buys $197,500.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,884,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,631.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CalAmp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

CalAmp Trading Down 3.0 %

CalAmp stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.31. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.