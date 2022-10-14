Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CALM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 12,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.