Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock worth $58,448,836 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

