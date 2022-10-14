Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 3.7 %

CBT opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

