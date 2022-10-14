Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Cabot Stock Up 3.7 %
CBT opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.38.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.