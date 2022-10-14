Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One stock opened at $790.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,237.28. Cable One has a one year low of $730.44 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

