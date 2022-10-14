C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.