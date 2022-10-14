C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. 31,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.