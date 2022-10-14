C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

