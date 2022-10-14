Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Buys $71,960.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 590,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,566.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

