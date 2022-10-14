Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of BUKS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,264. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

