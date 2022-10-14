Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.7 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

BZLFF remained flat at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

