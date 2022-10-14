Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BBW opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
