Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.