BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.64.

BTRS Price Performance

BTRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 118,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

