BTIG Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 463,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,771,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

