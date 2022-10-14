BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.10 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

