Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 3.1 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

