Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BEP opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.95.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 924,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 479,899 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

