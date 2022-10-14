Brokers Offer Predictions for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

