Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

