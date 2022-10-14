Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $30.81

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

